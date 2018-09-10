Magpies begin build toward next season

FIGHTING FOR CHANGE: Lower Clarence Magpies will host their club annual general meeting next month.

FIGHTING FOR CHANGE: Lower Clarence Magpies will host their club annual general meeting next month. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: The NRRRL season is done and dusted with for 2018 and already Lower Clarence Magpies committee members are planning for next season.

The shining light this year was the success of our Under-18s, who fell just short of a grand final appearance.

Right from the start with their success in Coffs Harbour, they have set the tone for what it takes to have a successful season.

They were true to themselves, their teammates, the club and their coach.

It's just a shame that our senior teams deteriorated as the season progressed.

Already the club has advertised for coaches next year and interest has been shown from a variety of sources.

It's hoped Under-18s coach Alex McMillan will take on the job again as many of his troops will be available again and they will joined by the Under-16s boys, who played in the juniors grand final last week.

There was some suggestion that Alex may be interested in the senior coaching position but although he is a lean individual he is probably not mean enough to take on that task.

It will take a real disciplinarian to turn around the Magpies' culture and attitude.

Next year too will see the start of construction of the club rooms and this should be a real boost to the playing numbers and attitude.

At last week's committee meeting is was apparent we had over 70 senior players registered. Hard to believe that towards the end of the season we could not field two senior sides.

Unlike most clubs the registration costs were borne by the club and such fees can become a real drain on resources.

The club's annual general meeting is on October 7 and that meeting will be the start of next season.

A good roll-up will be a way of saying thanks to all those hard workers from this year as well as putting in place the building blocks for next year.