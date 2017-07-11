20°
Magpies bow out in emotionally charged shield clash

Matthew Elkerton
| 11th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
SPECIAL MOMENT: The family of Zane Purcell including his brothers Jimmy and Peter and son Izayah Walker lead the Lower Clarence reserve grade team onto the field ahead of the Zane Purcell Memorial Shield clash.
SPECIAL MOMENT: The family of Zane Purcell including his brothers Jimmy and Peter and son Izayah Walker lead the Lower Clarence reserve grade team onto the field ahead of the Zane Purcell Memorial Shield clash. Belinda Martyn

RUGBY LEAGUE: Emotions were running high at the Yamba League Field as a strong crowd came out in support of the family of the late Zane Purcell.

Lower Clarence Magpies hosted Ballina Seagulls in three grades for the Zane Purcell Memorial Shield with the home side only tasting victory with their ladies league tag side, who won 16-10.

Despite being all locked up 14-14 at half time, the Magpies first grade side watched their finals hopes slip through their fingers in a tough 46-20 loss.

But it was the reserve grade clash which was the feature of a packed after- noon at Yamba, as Ballina grasped the Zane Purcell Memorial Shield with a classy 42-22 victory.

Lower Clarence club secretary Belinda Martyn said the atmosphere at Yamba was one befitting of the great clubman.

"We had a lot of supporters who turned out for the day,” Martyn said.

"It is always an important clash when you play the Seagulls, but the atmosphere before Zane's game was one of utmost importance. I think everyone who had come out had come for that reason, to support and remember Zane and his family.”

Martyn said there was a lot of emotion in the Magpies camp as they aimed up in honour of Purcell.

"Just watching the boys before the game it was obvious the emotions were running high. No one wanted to let anyone down and they never do.

"Everyone put in 100% in the game and I think the scoreline was not a true reflection of how competitive that game was. The boys were tough in defence and very willing in attack. As a committee person you can't ask for more than 100% effort from everyone.”

While the Magpies are now mathematically out of contention for an NRRRL first grade finals berth, Martyn said it did not mean they would not play their best for the rest of the year.

"Whilst we might not make the finals, we will definitely make an impres- sion on the competition,” she said. "There is a fighting spirit among the boys to see the season out on a high.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  ballina seagulls clarence league lower clarence magpies nrrrl rugby league zane purcell

Post Your Ad Here!