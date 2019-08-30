Menu
FULL STEAM: AJ Hickling crosses the line for the Clarence Coast Magpies under-13s in the preliminary finals. Tim Jarrett
Rugby League

Magpies carrying momentum for big trip up-river

Mitchell Keenan
by
30th Aug 2019 5:33 PM
UNDER-13 AND UNDER-15 GRAND FINALS: The Clarence Coast Magpies have a fierce reputation in junior footy and they'll be hoping to live up to that over two grand finals tomorrow.

Under-15 coach Brendan Randall said his side had enjoyed the week in preparation for the big dance against minor premiers Ballina Seagulls.

"It's been a good week of training, all boys are excited and looking forward to getting out there,” Randall said.

"They wanted it this year after missing out by one game last season and there's a good feeling amongst the boys. Hopefully we get the chocolates.”

Randall's side finished fourth in a very close under-15 Group 1 competition but he believes they can go all the way tomorrow.

"We're pretty excited, they've been the benchmark all year and they've beaten us twice but we beat them once. I don't think they wanted us in the final because we can be pretty unpredictable,” he said.

"We'll take underdog tag any day of the week but we know we can beat them.”

Clarence Coast will have plenty of support on grand final day with a big crowd expected to make the trip to Grafton.

"It's on the river and it's basically a home game. There should be a good crowd coming up-river,” he said.

Randall expects both Magpies sides to challenge strongly for premierships.

"I'm quietly confident, if we get it together I think we can both put them away. Good luck to the Ghosts and Rebels as well,” he said.

ballina seagulls brendan randall clarence coast magpies clarence league grand final group 1 junior league
Grafton Daily Examiner

