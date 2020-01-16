Magpies combine as ladies dig in for first Titans session

Northern Rivers Titans women's coach Chris Kirkland and Lower Clarence Magpies first grade coach Carl Press put the ladies through their paces on Saturday January 12, 2020.

RUGBY LEAGUE :Lower Clarence Magpies coaches Chris Kirkland and Carl Press joined forces to run the first Northern Rivers Titans women's training session in Ballina last weekend.

Kirkland will lead the Titans representative team for 2020 but the Magpies under-18 coach couldn't coach the group of more than 30 girls alone.

"Chris said the squad was too big to run a session with alone so he asked me for a hand and I said I'd love to," Press said.

"It was a great session, one of better ones I've had in a long time to be honest."

Press was impressed with the ability of the group, who come from a wide range of sporting backgrounds.

"They're so raw and they really want to learn. They didn't hold back that's for sure. There were a couple of head clashes, a black eye and plenty of bruised bodies," he said.

"They're all very skilled with different elements to offer from playing touch or other sports."

Press and Kirkland noted an impeccable completion rate on their drills in tricky, wet conditions.

"They're really skilled. We realised there were only a dozen dropped balls in drizzly rain during a two-hour session which is pretty impressive," he said.

Press was happy to have been able to assist Kirkland as he looks to buy into the chemistry as the Magpies.

"We worked well together. It was pretty much all academy stuff we were putting them through. We knew what we needed to teach them and how to get it done," he said.

"It was good to help keep an eye across the whole squad."