Magpies focus turns to their Under-18s finals push

IMPRESSIVE: Lower Clarence forward Brodie Williams has been a leader for the Under-18s side this season. Sport In Digital

RUGBY LEAGUE: While a tumultuous NRRRL season has come to a close in most grades for the Lower Clarence Magpies, the club's Under-18s outfit gave fans of the black and whites plenty of reason to be optimistic as they launch an assault on the finals series this weekend.

In first grade it was a sad story to end the season for the Magpies with a lack of player numbers forcing the visitors to forfeit their clash against Murwillumbah Mustangs.

Reserve grade also tasted a large defeat at the hands of the Mustangs, going down 70-16 despite fielding a team with the few first graders who made the trek up north.

But the travel was not in vain for the club with the Under-18s side putting in one of its performances of the season to come away with a 34-16 win, gifting the side plenty of momentum ahead of next weekend's elimination final against Marist Rams.

"We were missing a few blokes because of the Saturday fixture, and school camps going on, but the guys that were there really stepped up,” Under-18s coach Alex McMillan said.

"Tom Simpson has slotted into hooker with ease, while Cooper Many also made a successful shift into the halves from the second row. It's really good to see these guys able to adapt to whatever is thrown at them.”

McMillan said the side had adopted an impressive style of rugby league this season, with the players able to play to what was in front of them.

"We have a bit of a simple structure that we hold, but we always make sure there are options for the man carrying the football,” he said.

"Everyone will be back on deck this week, so we're hoping to rip into some training on two nights this week, and maybe get a few opposed sessions going against a few of the senior blokes in the club.”