Magpies forfeit at half time in 62-0 defeat

Magpies fullback Rob Howard was one of five regular first graders who played against Marist Brothers Rams on the weekend. Belinda Martyn

RUGBY LEAGUE: A tough season for the Lower Clarence Magpies reached a new low on Sunday when the first grade side were forced to forfeit the game at half time after the score blew out to 62-0 after the opening stanza against the Marist Brothers Rams.

With only five regular first grade players making the journey north, the club forfeited their reserve grade clash in an attempt to field a full side, but vice-president John Elisaia said it still wasn't enough.

"It was really disappointing to see, very frustrating really,” Elisaia said.

"With the score at 62-0 at half time the decision not to return to complete the second half, while disappointing for the club, it was even more disappointing for those who bothered to show. The players who showed up did not deserve to be punished or humiliated in such a way.

"There's a few blokes from reserve grade who are in their first year of playing rugby league, so it was always going to be a tough day.”

The one positive from the day was the Under-18s, who continue to be the shining light for the Magpies, claimed a tough 24-16 win.

"The U18s are a really good group of kids, they're motivated and committed and it shows in their results so the focus for the club will be to retain as many of them as possible for next year and hopefully attract some more players as well,” Elisaia said.

"We've got Ballina at home which will be the memorial game for Zane (Purcell), so I know there'll be a fair few blokes turn up for that,” he said.

"We've just got to finish the season, finish what we started and look to next year.”