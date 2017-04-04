23°
Sport

Magpies get extra motivation for first NRRRL clash

Matthew Elkerton
| 4th Apr 2017 8:00 AM
Each player wore Zane's name with honour and pride on their wrist for the game.
Each player wore Zane's name with honour and pride on their wrist for the game.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence Magpies' captain-coach Dan Randall said his side won't need any extra excuses to turn up for their first clash of the 2017 NRRRL season when they battle Ballina Seagulls in memory of the late Zane Purcell.

While the two clubs will play for the Zane Purcell Memorial Shield in reserve grade, Randall - who grew up with and was a close friend of Purcell's - said the emotion of the day would spill over to the first grade clash.

"This will be the first time the senior sides have had a chance to play in Zane's honour," he said.

Photos
View Gallery

"It is going to be a massive weekend for our club. The reserve grade boys will be playing with plenty of heart out there and our first grade side will need to lift off the back of that game."

With their two pre-season trial games washed out and losing the first round to the heavy deluge last week, the Magpies are burning to get out on the field.

NEW BRIGADE: Lower Clarence Magpies 2017 recruits Alex McMillan, captain-coach Dan Randall and bulldozing prop Jirra Breckenridge are steaming into today's first trial match.
NEW BRIGADE: Lower Clarence Magpies 2017 recruits Alex McMillan, captain-coach Dan Randall and bulldozing prop Jirra Breckenridge are steaming into today's first trial match. Matthew Elkerton

Randall said his side would need to harness that energy as they look to kick-start their return to the NRRRL senior ranks.

"We are all keen to go, it is actually annoying we keep missing out on action," he said. "With no on-field action I thought we may as well train as hard as we can, so we have been running a lot of full body contact work during the week."

It was a decision Randall almost came to regret when he had to run head on into heavy-hitting front-rower Ryan Binge.

"He definitely takes a lot of stopping," he said. "Our forward pack is full of size and experience with guys like Boxhead, Bombay (Jordan Walker), Alex (McMillan) and Jirra Breckenridge.

>> RELATED STORY: Walters playing with Clarence league history

"Throw in Rhys Walters and it is a dominate pack. They're also very mobile and are doing a lot of things with the ball in hand."

Photos
View Gallery

Randall said the side would be able to shift the ball through their forwards to get big bodies running at tiring edge defenders.

"We don't want to make it too fancy and over-complicate things. It will be good hard running and tackling for our boys," he said.

"It will all be about getting in and doing your job and turning up for your mates. We will be ready."

This Sunday's clash between Lower Clarence and Ballina will take place at Kingsford-Smith Park in Ballina. The 'Game For Zane' in Reserve Grade kicks off at 1.30pm followed by First Grade at 2.45pm.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  ballina seagulls clarence league dan randall league lower clarence magpies rugby league zane purcell

FOR SALE: Unique mud-brick house goes on the market

FOR SALE: Unique mud-brick house goes on the market

LOOKING over the secluded landscape, you may see a few trees here and a pile of rocks there... Jim Davies saw a house.

Artist thinks outside the box to create winning piece

MESSAGES: Robyn Tychsen was announced the winner of the Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts 8x8 exhibition at Ferry Park Gallery on Friday.

Robyn Tychsen named winner of Lower Clarence 8x8 exhibition

Magpies get extra motivation for first NRRRL clash

Each player wore Zane's name with honour and pride on their wrist for the game.

Lower Clarence to honour former player in Game For Zane this Sunday

Plunge under way in Valley

The opening of the 2017 Plunge Exhibition 'Double Vision' featuring artists Pat Jenkins (left) and Julie McKenzie at the Cowper Art Gallery and Studio.

Festival offers something for everyone

Local Partners

Artist thinks outside the box to create winning piece

IT WAS only when Ilarwill artist Robyn Tychsen put her brushes down when she realised what she had just painted.

Coin collection honours heroes

COIN COLLECTOR: Three-year-old Esme Moeller, of New Farm, takes a shine to the Legends of the Anzacs: Medals of Honour collection.

YOU'RE first in line for an exclusive Anzac coin collection.

Lifeline hosts free suicide prevention workshops

Lifeline help line. 01 June 2016.

"Lifeline is committed to providing assistance straight away."

Plunge workshop: How to write music for the screen

MUSICIANS: Adam Gock, right, and his business partner Dinesh Wicks from The D.A's Office, an award-winning music and sound design company. Adam will be in Grafton this Thursday for a screen-composing workshop.

Learn from a master how to write music for the screen

Wet weather won't stop the music

Don't miss Margaret River duo Salt Tree this Sunday at Yamba's Pacific Hotel.

GIG GUIDE: The show must go on - check out what's on this weekend

One-hit wonders you have to see

GET ready to party like it’s 2001 when one-hit wonders Wheatus, Alien Ant Farm, Lit and Hoobastank tour Australia later this year.

The news Big Little Lies fans won’t want to hear

Nicole Kidman was a standout throughout the show’s seven episodes.

THE first season of Big Little Lies has come to a thrilling finish.

Project producers beg hosts not to play disgusting video

The Project hosts prove they're just like the rest of us

Heston Blumenthal loses his mind on The Project

Do you understand Heston's rant?

‘Man up and apologise’: Viewers blast Andrew

Andrew refused to apologise on Married At First Sight last night.

Viewers blast MAFS’s Andrew after he refuses to apologise.

Flume dominates APRA Awards

Harley Streten aka Flume has cleaned up at the APRA Awards.

ELECTRONIC pop music has officially put Oz rock in a coma.

The Walking Dead s7 finale review: Let the battle commence

Chandler Riggs in a scene from The Walking Dead.

*EXTREME SPOILERS FOR THE WALKING DEAD SEASON 7 FINALE FOLLOW*

Spectacular Clarence River Home!

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate 2460

House 4 2 6 Friday 5th May...

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate is a spectacular lifestyle property with an expansive waterfront, a fully renovated 4 bedroom river home and a productive...

An absolute standout at Woombah in its price range

77 Emu Drive, Woombah 2469

House 3 2 1 $439,000

This family home is positioned perfectly to capture the easterly morning rays of the sun. Located near Iluka in the Woombah area you will be able to experience a...

Beach Shack On Large Block

29 Duke Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 5 $360,000

This split level beach house with large yard is located within 200 m to the Clarence River. Open living area with high raked ceilings add appeal, whilst the...

Rural Bliss

179 Pinnacles Road, The Pinnacles 2460

House 3 2 6 $499,000

Located about 20 minutes from Grafton's CBD, this home is positioned on approximately 25 acres of partially cleared land and offers complete privacy by being set...

Premier Living, Premier Location

8 Arthur Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 $ 495,000

Craftsman built and exceptionally presented 8 Arthur Street is arguably one of the best contemporary homes to come to market this year... Offering a dual skillion...

When Size Matters...

80 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 6 3 4 $ 480,000

Positioned on the corner of Clarence and Powell this versatile property is sure to appeal to both owner occupiers and investors alike. Owner built and well-planned...

Inspection Worthy

25 Weiley Avenue, Grafton 2460

House 2 2 1 AUCTION

Location is key and this property does not disappoint in this important aspect! Located just minutes away from Grafton's CBD and local shops plus a small walking...

Will You WIN This Prize?

234 Bacon Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated on a fully fenced 537 square meter block, this three bedroom home is sure to impress first home buyers, investors and downsizer's alike. Low set with...

Renovators, This Is It

120 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

Just a few short blocks away from local schools and the South Grafton Shopping Centre, 120 Bent Street is hard to pass up. This two storey clad on brick home is...

First Home Buyers, Investors and Renovators This Is It

18 Loxton Ave, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Quiet cul-de-sac locations are so sought after in our market today, that when a property comes for sale in them, they don't last long! Occupying approximately...

FOR SALE: Unique mud-brick house goes on the market

FROM THE LAND: All of the materials which created this unique Pillar Valley home were taken from the property.

Clarence Valley home built entirely from materials on the property

High profile city developer faces uncertain business future

Mackay Grande Suites has gone into voluntary administration.

Businessman says banks on track to 'kill regional Australia'

You could have these spectacular views

Craigmore in Yamba goes up for auction

180 degree views of paradise from this apartment

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!