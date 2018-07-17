Magpies give up half-time lead to Bombers

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence Magpies surrendered a 16-point lead in the second half of their clash against Evans Head Bombers, going down 24-16.

In a clinical first half of football, the Magpies were the better team, with their ball security applying the pressure on the Bombers, forcing errors and rushed play which Lower Clarence used to its advantage.

However the half-time break didn't go in the Magpies favour, and their discipline and ball control fell away in the early minutes of the second half, and with two quick tries the Bombers were back in the contest.

The Magpies were resolute in defence with Bombers' attacking runs peppering the Magpies' line in the final 20 minutes.

With frustration creeping into the Magpies, the penalty count against them climbed and Lower Clarence was left defending 11 consecutive sets of Bombers attack on their line.

In the end the Bombers proved to be too strong, inflicting another defeat on the defiant yet understrength Magpies.

With only four weeks remaining in the 2018 season the club will be looking to finish the season on a high, starting with Marist Brothers next weekend.

In a message on their Facebook page, the Magpies thanked their players and supporters.

"For the players who continue to turn up each week despite the challenge (they) may not realise it and may not feel it but they have laid a foundation that can be built upon next season because the pride they have shown in the black and white each week despite the setbacks is not something you teach or train any player it is something that comes from within and this group has plenty of it,” the statement said.