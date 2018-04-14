Magpies hunt for junior league girls

RUGBY LEAGUE: With a push to include more girls in the game, Group 1 junior rugby league will be hosting a female league clinic at Yamba League Fields today.

The Group has pushed to include girls' league tag in their junior competition this season, but after Clarence Coast Magpies struggled to raise the numbers for a side, they are bringing the game to Yamba in an attempt to entice players.

Junior girls teams from Lismore and Kyogle will play in a showcase match on the field, while Northern Rivers NRL game development officer Kelvin Menchin will be on hand to introduce new players.

Group 1 junior rugby league representative Vicki Thornton said the girls' league tag had been well received by junior players in the Lismore region and now the group was hoping to see it pick up in the Clarence Valley.

"We want to get as many girls playing rugby league from a young age,” she said.

"This is a chance for rugby league to capitalise on a growing market of players.

"There are girls across the North Coast who want to play rugby league and we want to make it as accessible as it can possibly be for them.”

It is understood clubs like Marist Brothers already have signed up 19 junior girls for the 2018 season.

The initiative is targeted at girls between the ages of 13-16.

The clinic will be hosted as part of a junior rugby league day as teams from Kyogle Turkeys battle against the Magpies brigade across all junior grades.

Clarence Coast is flying off the back of one of the club's greatest weekends on a football field without a loss in every age group against Casino.

But it was the club's demeanour off the field that impressed more than their effort on it with no players penalised for back chatting the referee, and no degrading comments heard from the sidelines.

Magpies secretary Kerry Lee was proud of the effort of the club and posted about the day on its social media.

"To say that we are proud of our club today would be an understatement. To travel as to club to Casino and to walk away without a loss across all grades is an amazing way to start the season,” the post read.

"With that said we are more proud of how we came together as a club. Players, coaches, parents and supporters all showed what being part of our club is all about.”

The junior day kicks off today with mods at 8.30am.