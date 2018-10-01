Magpies hunt for new leader after changing of the guard

Magpies enforcer Grant Brown goes on the burst during the NRRRL first grade clash between Lower Clarence Magpies and Northern United at Yamba League Field.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence Magpies will be on the hunt for a new club leader at this weekend's annual general meeting after president Bruce Howard said he would step down from the role.

Howard has led the club for the past two seasons, and helped them relocate to their new home at Yamba League Field on Angourie Rd.

He has also been instrumental in securing State and Federal government grants to improve the facilities at the venue, including erecting new bleachers and building a new amenities block.

It was a tough decision for Howard to step back from the role, but he said it was time to give back to his loving family.

Lower Clarence Magpies president Bruce Howard with member for Page kevin Hogan at announcement of federal funding for new grandstand seating at the Magpies home ground at Yamba Sports Field. Adam Hourigan

"I have put so much time and effort into it because I know the potential is there for the club and community,” Howard said. "I think it should all fall into place for the Magpies when we have this new amenities block built.

"To have our own facilities, and our own change rooms for our players will be a game changer for us. At the moment it is a bit like a fringe dwellers' camp on the edge of town, but that will all change soon.”

The Magpies struggled for consistency in their senior ranks this season but the under-18s side continued to punch well above its weight, making it to the preliminary finals. The Magpies ladies' league tag side also put in a concerted effort to finish just outside the top five.

"We are definitely going in the right direction,” Howard said. "All we need now is a few fresh faces to step in behind the scenes and help out the club.”

The club's AGM will be held at the Maclean Bowling Club on Sunday, October 7.