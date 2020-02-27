Magpies junior picked to represent under-16 Indigenous Blues

TOO HOT TO HANDLE: Nicholas Torrens in action in the under-15 Group 1 grand final between the Clarence Coast Magpies and the Ballina Seagulls at Frank McGuren Field last year.

RUGBY LEAGUE :Clarence Coast Magpies junior Nicholas Torrens has been selected in the NSWRL Under-16s Indigenous team to play a Queensland Murri side later this year.

Torrens was selected following his participation in a training camp at Narrabeen on Sydney’s northern beaches last month after impressing selectors with his pace and football brain.

Brydens Lawyers NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler watched on as 60 boys from 45 different towns across NSW fought for their place in the side.

Torrens has gone from strength to strength for the Magpies in recent years, earning selection into the Northern Rivers Titans under-16 Andrew Johns Cup side.

Alongside Titans teammates Michael Hughes and South Grafton Rebels product Jamal Laurie, Torrens proved his worth for the representative side last weekend as they edged the Newcastle Knights in their season opener and he will be looking to maintain his rise.

The date and venue are yet to be announced as NSW take on the Queensland team for the Steve “Bear” Hall Shield.

FULL SQUAD LIST