Magpies look to finish season on high

HERE YOU GO: Damian Roberts offloads to Rob Howard during the NRRRL clash between Lower Clarence Magpies and Marist Brothers Rams at Yamba League Field.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence Magpies captain- coach Dan Randall is hoping to see a strong crowd to support the team in its last game of the season at home tomorrow afternoon.

The event will raise money for heart disease, with both the Magpies and their opponent Cudgen wearing red socks in memory of Jermain King, Zane Purcell and Des Williams, who died from heart problems while young.

Randall said it would be a tough match against Cudgen, which sits third in the NRRRL competition.

"We've come good over the last few games, just at the wrong time of the season," he said.

"We've been getting better and stronger each week and have been putting it together on the field, so hopefully we can build towards next year and put the club in a good spot moving forward."

Playing in the memory of cousins he was very close to, Randall said he expected emotions to run high.

"It'll be in the back of my mind all game, so I'll take it as it comes," he said.

"Hopefully people can make a donation because everything raised will go straight to the Heart Foundation."

GAME DAY: Lower Clarence Magpies v Cudgen Hornets at Yamba League Field tomorrow kicking off from 1.30pm.