Magpies look to home crowd for game day lift

BLOWN AWAY: Rhys Walters is looking forward to the home support.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence Magpies hooker Rhys Walters says the lift that the crowd at Yamba League Field gives the Magpies is second to none.

But he also says the side will need all of that extra go-forward if they are a chance of defeating Mullumbimby Giants at home tomorrow.

The Giants are in their first season back in the NRRRL after also taking a year-long recess in 2016 but have already secured a win against reigning premiers Murwillumbah and will run with a full head of steam into Yamba League Field.

"It is going to be a tough ask against every team in the NRRRL, but this game looks especially tough,” he said. "But we had our best training session of the season (earlier this week), the intensity, the structure, everything seemed to just be working right.”

Walters said the side would be able to lift off a strong home crowd, which surprised the hooker in the first home game against Casino.

"I couldn't believe the crowd we got,” he said. "I was blown away by the amount of people.

"The way they sit all around the ground as well, it just creates an awesome atmosphere and really lifted us in that game.”

With second rowers Alex McMillan and Jirra Breckenridge missing for the clash, Lower will need big home support.

MAGPIES TEAM

1. Rob Howard; 2. DJ Eamens; 3. Nick Plummer; 4. Mikee Randall; 5. Eathan Kapeen; 6. Andrew Kapeen; 7. Brian Quinlan; 8. Ryan Binge; 9. Rhys Walters; 10. Rian Rogers; 11. Pat Howard; 12. Dan Randall; 13. Chris Jones; 14. Paul MacDermott

GAME DAY: Lower Clarence Magpies v Mullumbimby Giants at Yamba League Field, tomorrow at 2.45pm