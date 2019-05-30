Magpies making improvements with winning formula in works

MAGPIE MANAGEMENT: Lower Clarence Magpies former president Bruce Howard (right) passed the baton to current club leader John Elisaia last year.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Clarence Valley Magpies have had some difficult results this season with the last coming in the form of a narrow 22-16 loss to the Evans Head Bombers in Yamba last Sunday.

The Magpies sit in tenth on the NRRRL reserve grade ladder but coach John Elisaia feels his side deserves to be up there with the top four.

"We've been pretty good this year,” Elisaia said.

"Yes we've had some tough results but overall we've been competitive and I think we can climb the ladder in the second half of the season.”

Elisaia's side picked up a good win over strong side Tweed Heads Raiders a few weeks ago but after a bye they seemed to lose momentum before going up against the Bombers last week.

"We weren't far off, it was only six points but I do think that break slowed us down a bit,” he said.

"I'm seeing some really positive sides within the squad and I think we can really do some damage in our next few games.”

The Magpies will have to deal with some starring men sitting on the sidelines as Garnett Williams has fractured his ankle and Jacob Essex was struggling after the last one.

"We'll definitely miss those guys but we'll have Ray Mercy back hopefully by the weekend,” he said.

Lower Clarence will be looking to put a performance together when they travel to the Cudgen Hornets on Sunday and Elisaia hopes to see some form in the coming weeks.

"There's been a really positive air to the club this year, it's been hard for us in the last couple of seasons but this year it's all coming around,” he said.

"I think we can really push for finals and I expect the squad to do that this year.”