Magpies making the most of return to footy

Magpies’ Orlando Hickling looks for a gap during the under-12 clash between South Grafton Rebels and Clarence Coast Magpies in round 1 of the 2020 Group 1 Junior Rugby League season at McKittrick Park on Saturday, July 18.

JUNIORS made their return to rugby league in the Clarence Valley on Saturday after a long wait on the sidelines.

Round 1 of the Group 1 junior competition had the Clarence Coast Magpies travelling up-River to the South Grafton Rebels and junior coach Anthony Hickling said it couldn’t have come a moment too soon.

“Every single kid was jumping out of their shoes. I know my boys were up early at 6am ready to go,” Hickling said.

“It’s been a long time off but it’s good to see the kids out here having fun. That’s what it’s all about. I think they’ve missed as much as we’ve missed watching them play.”

Clarence Coast Magpies coach Anthony Hickling in action during round 1 of the 2020 Group 1 Junior Rugby League season at McKittrick Park on Saturday, July 18.

Hickling has been a regular in the Lower Clarence Magpies first grade squad and admits he was worried about the juniors after the club pulled their senior sides.

“That was my biggest concern. The seniors can cop it, but for the kids it’s much harder for them to accept. They live and breathe footy and they just want to play,” he said.

“I was worried but it’s good to see them start back up again.”

While the juniors are finally back for 2020, the introduction of additional restrictions was a clear indicator that the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t going away.

Hickling said another setback would be frustrating, but put his faith in the process.

“We have to worry about the kids first so if it does come to an end because of that, they would understand. Their health and safety is the number one priority,” he said.

“I would be disappointed if it did fall through but it’s a worldwide issue so there’s nothing we can do, we’ll take it as it comes.”

Action from the under-12 clash between South Grafton Rebels and Clarence Coast Magpies during round 1 of the 2020 Group 1 Junior Rugby League season at McKittrick Park on Saturday, July 18.

Often a strong contender, Hickling is expecting to see the Magpies challenge for a number of junior premierships in 2020.

“For the last few years we’ve always had a strong group of players from the Lower Clarence. The kids are always walking around with a footy in their hand,” he said.

“They’ve always been strong down there and I can see big things for the seniors in the future.”

Hickling also praised the Magpies’ up-River rivals, but was grateful for the talent coming from the Magpies’ region.

“Even for the other clubs in the Clarence, Grafton and South Grafton have been really competitive up here with us. But the Lower Clarence has been particularly strong and we’ve been lucky to see some of the players we’ve had come through,” he said.