Magpies middle men hold the key to success

Tom Simpson has made an easy transition into dummy-half at the bac end of the season for the Lower Clarence Magpies. Belinda Martyn

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence Magpies under-18s coach Alex McMillan has a solid gameplan in store for minor semi-final opponents Tweed Coast Raiders today.

"We just need to take it to them up the middle,” he said. "I know we might give away a fair bit of size to their pack, but if we are strong up the guts we should give them a run for their money.”

The Magpies middle men have been exceptional in recent weeks, and were a major catalyst to the side progressing through the opening round of finals last week against Marist Bros.

The switch of Tom Simpson to dummy-half to cover for the injured Lachlan Barnes also hasn't lessened the impact of their middle third, which McMillan attributes to the attitude of his makeshift hooker.

"He is half the size of his opposition but you couldn't tell him that,” McMillan said. "He has been incredible the way he takes everything head on. We're lucky to have him in the side to make that switch seamless.”

While the Magpies were impressive in their win last week, McMillan believes there is still plenty they took out of the game to work on.

And they will need the improvement with the task not getting any easier, as the Magpies face a do-or-die clash against the Raiders today.

"Training has been good this week though,” McMillan said. "The boys have really stepped it up a notch.”

The Magpies will play at Ned Byrne Oval in Cudgen.