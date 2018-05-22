Magpies on a roll in a nailbiter

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Lower Clarence Magpies have remained in the winners' circle and notched up back-to-back wins, the first time the top grade team has recorded two wins on the trot since 2013, when they defeated the Byron Bay Red Devils 14-12.

In a bruising physical clash in which both teams battered each other to the point of exhaustion, the match went down to the wire, with Byron leading 12-10 with fewer than 10 minutes to go.

With the Magpies down to 12 men, it took a fairytale finish from a perfectly placed Grant Brown chip kick to the left corner for flyer Ethan Kapeen to score the match-winning try with less than two minutes to go.

Magpies back rower Dan Randall said it was a confidence-boosting win for the Magpies.

"It was a tough game, so it was good to get in there and come away with the two points,” Randall said.

"We put ourselves under a bit of pressure the whole game, but the boys hung in there.

"It's the first time we've won back-to-back in a few years, so we're slowly starting to come back as a decent team.

"Things are going well, we've put ourselves in a good spot to kick on and get a few more wins through the year and then we'll see where we end up.”

For more Clarence Valley rugby league coverage, turn to page 26.