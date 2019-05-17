Magpies on the board with Mother's Day win

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Lower Clarence Magpies reserve grade side put on their best performance of the season on Mother's Day last week when they brought up their first win of the season with a 34-14 victory over Tweed Coast Raiders.

The win also coincided with the anniversary of the passing of past Magpies player Zane 'Harry' Purcell, and in the presence of Harry's mother Genelle club president John Elisaia said the performance was a culmination of the team's performances over the past month.

"After last week's tough encounter against Marist and despite losing, the squad was confident that they were not far off coming together,” he said.

"The squad has pushed a number of sides including last year's two grand finalists and come up short, but against the Raiders they showed plenty of fight.

"Coming in at the break 10-10, the squad was confident of going on with it and with the boys keeping it simple and holding shape the squad quickly took control of the game in the second stanza which saw some great tries scored.

"What was more positive for the side was the defensive effort in the second half which saw the squads middle hold strong and along with the scrambling defense shown, the boys just kept turning up for each other, and hopefully for the seniors they can continue to improve.”

In other matches, the Magpies Under-18 side were again defeated on the buzzer going down 18-20 to the Raiders in what was a tough and physical encounter, while the Ladies League Tag squad toughed out a 22-0 defeat at the hands of the third placed Tweed Coast Raiders.