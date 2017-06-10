Magpies on the charge in Long Weekend fixture

RUGBY LEAGUE: It will be a day of entertainment at the Yamba League Field as Lower Clarence Magpies host Byron Bay Red Devils in three grades of catch-up footy this afternoon.

Magpies' league tag girls will get their first taste of action on home soil while both reserve grade and first grade will look return to winning form after tough finishes against Marist Brothers last week.

Captain-coach Dan Randall suggested this weekend could be the time Lower start their climb off the bottom of the NRRRL first grade ladder as the side begins to truly find its straps in the competition.

"We had a few out last week at the last minute which really hurt us up there, but we are back to almost full strength this weekend,” Randall said.

"If we had our trials and two weeks to pull it together I don't think we would be in the same position we are now.

"We are really starting to come good now, and I reckon it is a good chance we will start knocking on the door of the teams above us.”

BIG BAD PLUM: Magpies young backline star Nick Plummer is a player to watch in the NRRRL. Belinda Martyn

The Magpies have shown their strength at home games already this season in a few close losses, and Randall said that was due to the support of a roaring crowd behind them.

With it being the June long weekend, and the only rugby league in the Clarence Valley for the week, it is expected the crowd will only be better than it has been at previous games.

"We will definitely be hoping to get a fair few through the gate,” Randall said. "I know a lot of the road workers have been given the weekend off so we expect to see a bit more fluro in the crowd.

"It really does lift you on the field, and it gives a lot of the younger blokes stepping up into first grade some confidence.”

Randall said he has been looking for a few more players to really step up into leadership roles and believes he has found one in returning son James King.

The Lower Clarence junior has returned to the Valley, and after giving the side a lift off the bench last week, has been rewarded with the starting hooker role.

"He is a bit on the downside of his career but he is still a really good ball player and a really good talker on field,” Randall said.