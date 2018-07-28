NRRRL: Magpies out to forget last week

WELCOME RETURN: Lower Clarence flyer star Nick Plummer is back in the Magpies after missing last weekend's match.

WELCOME RETURN: Lower Clarence flyer star Nick Plummer is back in the Magpies after missing last weekend's match. Belinda Martyn

RUGBY LEAGUE: Onwards and upwards.

That's the message Lower Clarence Magpies president Bruce Howard has for his first grade team after their 62-0 half-time forfeit against Marist Brothers Rams last week.

Howard said what happened last week is history and anticipate a strong showing against Ballina at Yamba on Sunday.

"As a club we have moved forward to a home game against what is arguably the best club side on the North Coast," he said.

"I encourage anyone interested in rugby league or competitive sport to come along Sunday to Yamba Sports Complex and watch our local players take on the high flying Seagulls."

The match will also be in honour of the late Zan Purcell, with the two clubs contesting the Zane Purcell Memorial Shield.

The Magpies have named a strong side, with Nick Plummer's return from work commitments sees him take his preferred position on the wing, with Daniel Kilroy moving back into the centres.

Captain Dan Randall moves to lock.

GAME DAY: Lower Clarence Magpies v Ballina Seagulls at Yamba Sports Complex on Sunday. Women's League Tag kicks off from 10.45am.