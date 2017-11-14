Magpies prepare to make a stand

STEPPING UP: Lower Clarence Magpies president Bruce Howard and member for Page Kevin Hogan look forward to a new grandstand at Yamba Sports Field.

Standing atop a borrowed stand of seating, Lower Clarence Magpies president Bruce Howard said money for grandstands at their new home ground in Yamba was the beginning of a bright future.

"We're looking forward to upgrading the amenities out here,” he said.

"But you've got to cater for the people to turn up. Earlier in the season, we didn't have enough seats for people to sit on.”

Thanks to a grant of more than $15,000 from the Federal Government, the club will buy grandstand seating to hold 200 spectators at the Yamba Sports Complex.

"Previously the seniors and juniors had to play at different grounds. This grant means that the combined clubs will have a home base for the first time,” Mr Howard said.

"Both clubs are growing strongly with many more families coming to watch the games and the new seating will encourage even more people to come along and support our club.”

Howard said the seating was just the beginning of big plans for the club, and pointed to development of the women's side of the game as one of the growth areas for the club.

"There's a huge future for the ladies and the girls, we've got a league tag side, and we're expecting to have two junior girls' sides, and I think the numbers will skyrocket,” he said. "With that, we're hoping for the future for building with more space, more change rooms that also cater for the women, and it'll happen.”

Mr Howard said the club had been struggling for a few years, but a revamped team and renewed player interest as a result of the new highway build was helping them get back on top.

"There's plenty of young blokes that have been out of work who are now getting work out there,” he said.

"Now we're getting players who are living in the area and coming down and having a run.

"It's a good future, we're really positive.”