Magpies ready to bounce back at home

GETTING THE CALL: Lower Clarence Magpies will look to Under-18 hooker Tim Simpson to step up to first grade tomorrow afternoon. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Lower Clarence Magpies will be hoping a return to their home ground will bring about a return to form when they host Northern United in round six of NRRRL action.

After a 72-4 loss to Ballina Seagulls last weekend, coach Ricky Binge said the team was keen to turn the performance around.

"The boys trained well on Thursday night, but it seemed last week a few of the boys, they didn't have their mind on the job, but everyone was focused in training,” Binge said.

"We've worked hard on our defence out wide, our fringe defence was left a bit wanting, they seemed to be outnumbering us on the edges easily. We worked on that and I think if the guys put a little more effort in and defend smarter on the edges we'll definitely fix that.”

With Tom Martin suffering a knee injury, the door has opened for Under-18 hooker Tom Simpson to make his first-grade debut.

Binge said he expected Simpson to handle the transition to the senior grade.

"Tom is up for the game, he trained well on Thursday night and I think he will fit in well,” Binge said.

"He loves the contact and will be looked after by the other boys.”