Magpies ready to fly under lights

RUGBY LEAGUE: Despite the short turnaround between matches for the Lower Clarence Magpies the team will be keen to take on the Byron Bay Red Devils under lights in Yamba tonight.

Magpies enforcer Ryan Binge said it will be his first time playing at night at Yamba and was looking forward to the game.

"I think we will go well, Byron Bay don't have a reserve grade side so we should be able to field a strong team,” he said.

"Having a full bench of fresh players will be handy, definitely a good change. A few clubs have been struggling for numbers as well as us but it's starting to get a bit better so hopefully it will work for us and we can get the win.”

With a 72 hour rest between games, Binge said there were question marks over fullback Robbie Howard, who suffered a hamstring injury in the first five minutes of their match on Sunday against Murwillumbah Mustangs.

While winger Damian Roberts suffered what looked to be a serious neck injury on Sunday, he was taken to Maclean District Hospital before being transported to Grafton for a CT scan, where he was given the all clear and sent home.

Binge said the Magpies have taken some confidence from their last game and would be looking to build on their performance tonight against the tenth placed Byron Bay side.

"I thought we came back and matched it with them midway through the game, but it was the same story as most of the season and they ran away with it at the end,” he said.

"We need to be switched on from the kick-off and keep our intensity up so we don't let them get on top of us. It's been hard with training over the July Carnival getting numbers and it's been showing on the weekend, because we've been lacking that bit of match fitness.”

Binge praised the efforts of captain-coach Dan Randall, and said he leads from the front.

Lower Clarence Magpies take on the Byron Bay Red Devils at Yamba League Field from 7.30pm.