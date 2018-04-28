Magpies ready to soar against Marist

MATCH FIT: Magpies fullback Rob Howard charges without fear during the NRRRL first grade between Lower Clarence Magpies and Evans Head Bombers at Yamba League Field.

MATCH FIT: Magpies fullback Rob Howard charges without fear during the NRRRL first grade between Lower Clarence Magpies and Evans Head Bombers at Yamba League Field. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: After lasting the full 80 minutes for the first time this season last weekend, Lower Clarence Magpies fullback Rob Howard is feeling better than ever ahead of a tough test against Marist Bros tomorrow.

The Magpies are flying with momentum following their miracle two-point win against Evans Head, and with the clash against the Rams at Yamba League Field again this weekend, the fullback thinks the cards are in their favour.

"Everyone has got a bit of belief that we can match it with the best teams in the comp. The best thing about it is that we can play a lot better than what we did,” he said.

"From all accounts Marist are having a really good year, but we more than have the talent to match them.”

It has been a tough run with injuries over the past few seasons for the fullback, and he has already spent time off the field in 2018 after he was concussed in round one.

But after returning to almost full fitness, Howard hopes he can keep pushing his body over the coming rounds, as long as he stays fit.

The Magpies finished with wins in all four grades last weekend, which club leader Hugh Stanley claimed was the culmination of a change in the club's culture in 2018.

Howard agreed with his five-eighth, but said it was all off the back of the work Stanley has done.

"Hugh is single-handedly turning this club around and you really feed off the back of what he is doing,” he said.

"The way he trains and the way he approaches games is just awesome.”

The Magpies have had a disrupted week in training this week, with Tuesday's session washed-out and limited numbers on Thursday. The club will host an extra session at Yamba today.

GAME DAY: Lower Clarence Magpies v Marist Bros at Yamba League Field, tomorrow at 2.45pm.

MAGPIES SIDE: 1. Rob Howard, 2. Eathan Kapeen, 3. Chris Mitchell, 4. Andrew Kapeen, 5. Nick Plummer, 6. Hughie Stanley, 7. Brian Quinlan, 8. Ryan Binge, 9. Tom Martin (c), 10. Dalton Shaw, 11. Dan Randall, 12. Kyle Roberts, 13. Alex McMillan, 14. Nathan Hollis, 15. Matty Lee, 16. Danial Mitchell, 17. Pat Hughes