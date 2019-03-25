Magpies reserve grade earn first round points

BREAKING THROUGH: Lower Clarence Magpies fullback Robbie Howard takes on the line during their reserve grade clash against Byron Bay Red Devils at Yamba, on Sunday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: After a turbulent final week of the off-season, the Lower Clarence Magpies put their troubles aside with their reserve grade team coming out on top of the visiting Byron Bay Red Devils 22-18.

In a hot day at Yamba Sports Complex, the Magpies were able to record a four-try to three victory to claim competition points in the first round of the season, with Grant Brown, Dale Eamens, Kyah Hurrell and Luke Rooks each bagging a four-pointer.

While the reserve grade team enjoyed success in their first outing, it was a different story for the remaining teams in the black-and-white, with the Magpies ladies' league tag team going down 42-0, while the under-18s were denied a first round win in a six-point 14-8 loss.

In a positive for the under-18s side, try-scorer Joshua Bridges picked up a double in his first game in the under-18s side.

Next week Lower Clarence travel north to take on Murwillumbah at Stan Sercombe Oval.

Murwillumbah's reserve grade side ran in 34 points against Evans Head to record a 40-6 win.

In first grade, Tweed Coast started its title defence with an emphatic 64-0 win over Northern United at Les Burger Field, Cabarita. Casino had a hard-fought 24-18 win over Mullumbimby, Cudgen beat Marist Brothers 46-20 and Murwillumbah escaped with a 26-22 win over Evans Head. Ballina beat Kyogle 40-18.