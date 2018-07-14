Magpies revved to return to field

CLASS ACT: Grant Brown has led the way for the Magpies in 2018.

RUGBY LEAGUE: After missing out on action last weekend due to the wet, Lower Clarence Magpies are champing at the bit to return to the field and kick-start their run to the finals against Evans Head Bombers.

With Maclean Cup Day tomorrow, the Magpies will get on the road to Stan Payne Oval this afternoon as they welcome back a few injured stars to the line-up.

While the dependable Matty Lee has been forced out of the clash through injury, he makes way for the return of the evergreen Brian Quinlan, while Travis Gibson will get a start in the second row.

Gibson will partner the experienced Grant Brown in the second row, who has caught the eye of club management.

"I have been impressed with Brown since his return to the club,” Magpies president Bruce Howard said.

"He has led from the front on the field, as well as his attitude to training and willingness to teach the next generation has been fantastic.”

MAGPIES SIDE: 1. Rob Howard, 2. Eathan Kapeen, 3. Daniel Kilroy, 4. Dan Randall (c/c), 5. Michael O'Connor, 6. Hugh Stanley, 7. Dan Mitchell, 8. Ryan Binge, 9. TJ Kapeen, 10. Dave Fernando, 11. Grant Brown, 12. Travis Gibson, 13. Dalton Shaw, 14. Pat Hughes, 15. Kyah Hurrell, 16. Paul Unuka, 17. Brian Quinlan