Magpies searching for first win of year

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Lower Clarence Magpies reserve grade side will be searching for their first win of the season when they travel north to take on the Murwillumbah Mustangs on Sunday in the second round of NRRRL action.

Opening the season at home with an 18-18 draw against the Byron Bay Red Devils, Magpies president John Elisaia said the side was unlucky not to win.

"I thought the guys played really well, but the heat knocked both sides around. It was a bit unexpected,” he said.

"It was good to start the year without a loss, and there were some positive signs and some well structured tries, but it was the heat that probably got to us in the end.”

Elisaia said after the turmoil surrounding the club's withdrawal from the first grade competition, it was good for the players to get out in the middle and play some footy.

"You could see the pressure being released off the boys when they knew they didn't have to face playing two games of footy each week,” he said.

"It was good to knock some cobwebs out. It was a relief.”

Coming up against the Mustangs at their home ground, Elisaia said the Magpies would need to improve from their first round performance if they were to earn two competition points.

"The guys are realistic and they know it's still going to be a hard slog this season to maintain numbers, but we're quietly confident we can do something in this reserve grade competition and build on it to get a first grade next year,” he said.

Ladies league tag and under-18s will also play Sunday.