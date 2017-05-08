Magpies show fighting spirit in last minute loss

Magpies take a moment together before the kick-off of the first grade clash during NRRRL Round 5 action between Lower Clarence Magpies and Mullumbimby Giants at Yamba League Field.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence Magpies came within a whisker of notching their first win of the season as the club flew high on a belief in the black and white.

Leading by two points on the scoreboard as the clock ticked down, Magpies were on the wrong end of a 50-50 decision which handed the ball back to Mullumbimby Giants who ran in a winner on the final siren to take the NRRRL Round 5 clash 36-32.

It was a tough finish to what was a thrilling contest for the home side, who again were bolstered by a healthy crowd at Yamba League Field.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Magpies custodian Rob Howard crossed the stripe twice for Lower Clarence and said he was proud to bag a double at home.

"I got a bit lucky there,” he said. "They were a couple of good balls from some of the blokes, I was just in the right place at the right time.

"It was a bit frustating at the end there, we got a bit of a bad call go against us, and to lose by two points at home is tough to swallow.”

It was an entertaining clash between the two sides, who both made their return to the NRRRL ranks this season after spending a year on the sidelines.

Neither team was willing to give an inch to their opposition, while the Magpies began to string together some moments of brilliance in attack including a Ryan Binge offload that led to one of Howard's tries.

"We felt a little bit cheated at the end there, but that is how footy goes sometimes,” Howard said. "It feels like the club is really building to somewhere, I think a win is only around the corner.

"We were still missing four first graders, when we have a full compliment on the park I think we could match it with everyone in this league.

"The home crowd really got behind us out there, and pushed us to within an inch of the win. It is great to see everyone putting their support in the Magpies.”

SCORELINE

MULLUMBIMBY GIANTS 36 defeated LOWER CLARENCE MAGPIES 32 (Rob Howard 2, Eathan Kapeen, Rhys Walters, Mikee Randall, Pauly MacDermott tries; Andrew Kapeen 4 goals)