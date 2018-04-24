Magpies stand tough to deliver on winning culture

FIGHTING FIT: Magpies' own 'iceman' Andrew Kapeen is hit in a hard tackle during the NRRRL first grade match between Lower Clarence Magpies and Evans Head Bombers at Yamba League Field.

FIGHTING FIT: Magpies' own 'iceman' Andrew Kapeen is hit in a hard tackle during the NRRRL first grade match between Lower Clarence Magpies and Evans Head Bombers at Yamba League Field. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: There is a new culture at the Lower Clarence Magpies and it is all centred on a winning mentality.

It showed at the weekend as the Magpies, buoyed by a parochial home crowd, fought through the conditions to pull off a gutsy two-point win against Evans Head Bombers.

It took the club's total to four wins from four grades, the first time they have completed a clean sweep since moving home games to Yamba.

The new culture has been championed by returning son Hughie Stanely, who said it all came to a head when the crowd erupted in unison when Andrew Kapeen sealed victory from the sideline after full time.

"They keep you on the edge of your seat, but that is what football is about. It is about our fans, and our club, and entertaining the region,” Stanley said.

"We are trying to change things around here and you can see people are jumping on board with us. People can see we are changing and they want to be part of that.

"All through pre-season I said now we are a family, we are brothers and sisters and we look after each other.”

At times the Magpies looked like throwing away the clash, with poor handling almost costing the side on several occasions.

But the players dug deep, and when they had one last roll of the dice they looked to Stanley, who managed to find a flying Eathan Kapeen who dove across to score his second try after the siren had sounded.

With scores locked, it was cometh the man, cometh the hour for Kapeen. There was just one problem, no-one had explained the stakes to him.

"I didn't feel any pressure at all,” Kapeen said. "I actually thought we had won the game with the try. I wasn't paying close enough attention to the scoreboard.

"I was just willing it over between the posts, and then next thing all the boys are swarming me. It was a pretty amazing moment.”