Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dayne Beams has been admitted to hospital.
Dayne Beams has been admitted to hospital.
AFL

Magpies star admitted to hospital

by Michael Warner
4th Sep 2019 4:20 PM

COLLINGWOOD star Dayne Beams is recovering in hospital after suffering an adverse reaction to medication.

Beams, a Magpies premiership player and 2012 All-Australian, hasn't played since Round 11 after suffering hip and shoulder problems that have required multiple surgeries.

In July he took indefinite leave from football.

Stream every match of the 2019 Toyota AFL Finals Series before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

The Pies have confirmed Beams was admitted to hospital on Wednesday morning and is doing well.

"Dayne continues to meet the challenges he's been open about, with the assistance of his family, medical professionals and Collingwood," the club said in a statement.

 

"He was admitted to a Melbourne hospital on Wednesday as a part of his ongoing treatment program.

"Dayne and his family thank everyone for respecting his privacy."

The star midfielder started his career at Collingwood then spent four seasons at the Brisbane Lions before returning in last year's trade period.

More Stories

Show More
afl collingwood magpies dayne beams
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Want more ways to enjoy the news or simply looking to upgrade your tablet? Here’s an offer that will bring you both.

    WARNING: Dire fire conditions hit Valley

    WARNING: Dire fire conditions hit Valley

    News 'Refrain from any activity that has the potential to cause a fire'

    ON ALERT: Fire crews prepare for severe conditions

    premium_icon ON ALERT: Fire crews prepare for severe conditions

    News Senior firey cautions community as conditions ideal to spark blazes

    'The dam will run dry': Mayors explain push for dam

    premium_icon 'The dam will run dry': Mayors explain push for dam

    Environment Water redirection one of many possibilities