Magpies to host Red Devils to kick off 2019 season

LEADING BY EXAMPLE: Lower Clarence Magpies captain Grant Brown runs the ball for the Magpies in a trial against Northern United. Adam Hourigan

RUGBY LEAGUE: After months of waiting on the sidelines, Lower Clarence Magpies captain Grant Brown just wants to play football.

The club leader stepped up to the role this season after the departure of senior players Hughie Stanley and Dan Randall in the off-season.

And with a date with Todd Carney and the Byron Bay Red Devils on the horizon, Brown is salivating at the chance to return to the field.

"I am so excited for the weekend, I have been ready for weeks,” he said.

"On a personal level, I had a great pre-season and coming up against a guy like Carney is a great opportunity and an even better challenge.”

"This season is about challenging ourselves. We all talk about what we can do in the future, but the time is now and we have to get out there.”

It has been a tumultuous time for the Magpies, with the club requesting to withdraw from the first grade competition in the NRRRL this week.

But regardless of the decision from the governing body, the club will have all hands on deck at Yamba League Field as they aim for a perfect start at 'The Nest'.

"The feeling has been really good at every training session this pre-season,” Brown said.

"We have struggled to get full commitment from all the players, but we have enough talent there to make it work.

"It is also a chance for us to bleed the under-18s players who have shown so much potential over the past few years.”

Rob Howard will return at the back for the Magpies, while new coach Ray Mercy is also expected to take up a playing role in the side.

Eathan Kapeen is expected to return to bolster the club;s outside backs, while TJ Kapeen will take up a spot in the middle at dummy-half.

The weekend will also provide a chance for the Magpies ladies league tag side to kick start its season on the right foot after an impressive showing in the club's only pre-season trials against Northern United.

All the action will kick off at the Yamba League Field with the women at 10.45am with four grades of action. There will be a full canteen facility available for spectators.