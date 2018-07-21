NRRRL: Wounded Magpies to play for pride

BACK IN ACTION: Chris Mitchell will make a return from injury for the Lower Clarence Magpies this weekend.

BACK IN ACTION: Chris Mitchell will make a return from injury for the Lower Clarence Magpies this weekend. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: After a demoralising defeat against Evans Head Bombers last week, where a 16-0 half-time lead evaporated into a 24-16 defeat, Lower Clarence Magpies will look to turn it around when they face Marist Brothers Rams on Sunday.

The Magpies are currently 11th on the NRRRL, equal on points with Byron Bay and Kyogle and just two behind Evans Head.

While the team was disappointed with its second half performance, club president Bruce Howard said the playing group was quietly confident it could come away from Lismore with a victory.

"We've stretched the Rams in previous games and we're going into the game with a fresh squad," he said.

The side will miss the experience of Hugh Stanley due to a shoulder injury. However his replacement is the ever-reliable Brian Quinlan.

Their backline stocks are also replenished with the return of Chris Mitchell from injury, with Daniel Kilroy moving to the wing to accommodate Mitchell in the centres. Mikee Randall will be a fresh pair of legs off the bench.

GAME DAY: Marist Brothers Rams v Lower Clarence Magpies at Crozier Field, Lismore. First grade kick-off at 2.30pm.