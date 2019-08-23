Magpies to soar in big day of finals footy

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Clarence Coast Magpies have had another solid year in Group 1 junior rugby league and will gun for a finals berth across two age groups at McKittrick Park tomorrow.

The under-13s who will take on the Marist Brothers in the preliminary final with the Grafton Ghosts already through to the big dance.

This will be a repeat of last year's under-12 grand final and Magpies junior president Dan Nikos believed the group can go through to win another premiership.

"They're the most talented group of kids in the whole group and have won the previous three grand finals that they have contested as well as winning the country championships,” Nikos said.

"Brendan Randall has got the group together and they are playing fantastic football. He has moulded them into a really strong football team.”

The under-15s will play later in the day against minor premiers Kyogle Turkeys in their preliminary final after a close year with only a few points separating the top four sides.

Nikos was happy to see his club thriving at junior level andpredicted the strong future for the Lower Clarence outfit.

"As a club we are proud of the teams that make the finals but we are more proud of how many kids involved in the club,” he said.

"Every year we grow the juniors at the club and (that's how) we judge the success as a club as opposed to how many make the finals.

"While it's a great reward for the players, the ability to retain juniors and maintain growth of rugby league in our area is great for junior football.”