Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lower Clarence Magpies' Laura Kirkland, Nada Khoury and Melanie Laurie have been selected in the final squad for the Northern Rivers Titans women's tackle side. Photo: Lower Clarence Magpies
Lower Clarence Magpies' Laura Kirkland, Nada Khoury and Melanie Laurie have been selected in the final squad for the Northern Rivers Titans women's tackle side. Photo: Lower Clarence Magpies
Rugby League

Magpies trio picked in Titans tackle side

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
28th Feb 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE :A trio of Lower Clarence Magpies will become Titanettes after their selection into the Northern Rivers women’s tackle squad last week.

Nada Khoury and Melanie Laurie join Magpies ladies league tag co-coach Laura Kirkland in the 21-woman squad ahead of the representative competition kicking off in March.

Magpies’ under-18 coach Chris Kirkland will lead their side into the campaign and will look to draw on the experience of his fellow club representatives.

Cudgen Hornets and Ballina Seagulls are the best represented Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League sides with both having seven ladies selected in the Titans’ final squad.

The Magpies have the third most players in the side with the Tweed Coast Raiderettes and the Kyogle Turkeys rounding off the numbers with two a piece.

Lower Clarence stalwart Belinda Martyn will play her part as squad manager.

Chris has enlisted Magpies first grade coach Carl Press to help lead the training camps and assess the players and the tactical leader will be keen to get cracking with the final squad.

clarence league lower clarence magpies northern rivers titans
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Phone hook-up to decide future of $4.27mil roundabout grant

        premium_icon Phone hook-up to decide future of $4.27mil roundabout grant

        Council News Council might have made up its mind about roundabouts in Yamba, but today they must convince funding body Restart NSW, to keep the grant alive.

        IN COURT: Seven people facing court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Seven people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        Drone technology part of fatal crash scene investigation

        premium_icon Drone technology part of fatal crash scene investigation

        News How this use of modern tech played a crucial role in retracing the Summerland Way...

        NO CUTS: Maclean community revolts at hospital meeting

        premium_icon NO CUTS: Maclean community revolts at hospital meeting

        Health Maclean crowd just wouldn’t believe officials over hospital changes