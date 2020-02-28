Magpies trio picked in Titans tackle side

Lower Clarence Magpies' Laura Kirkland, Nada Khoury and Melanie Laurie have been selected in the final squad for the Northern Rivers Titans women's tackle side. Photo: Lower Clarence Magpies

RUGBY LEAGUE :A trio of Lower Clarence Magpies will become Titanettes after their selection into the Northern Rivers women’s tackle squad last week.

Nada Khoury and Melanie Laurie join Magpies ladies league tag co-coach Laura Kirkland in the 21-woman squad ahead of the representative competition kicking off in March.

Magpies’ under-18 coach Chris Kirkland will lead their side into the campaign and will look to draw on the experience of his fellow club representatives.

Cudgen Hornets and Ballina Seagulls are the best represented Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League sides with both having seven ladies selected in the Titans’ final squad.

The Magpies have the third most players in the side with the Tweed Coast Raiderettes and the Kyogle Turkeys rounding off the numbers with two a piece.

Lower Clarence stalwart Belinda Martyn will play her part as squad manager.

Chris has enlisted Magpies first grade coach Carl Press to help lead the training camps and assess the players and the tactical leader will be keen to get cracking with the final squad.