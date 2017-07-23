Magpies valiant as Mustangs show might at Yamba

SQUEEZING THROUGH: Lower Clarence Magpies centre Mikee Randall is met in a strong two-man tackle against Murwillumbah Mustangs at Yamba League Field.

RUGBY LEAGUE: At the end of an entertaining clash at Yamba League Field, it was the strength in numbers that helped Murwillumbah Mustangs to victory over Lower Clarence Magpies.

It was a war of attrition for the home side as game-ending injuries to key personnel left them down on troops in the 40-24 slugfest.

It was a festival of tries for Murwillumbah winger Adam Walker after the flyer scored four times on a sun-soaked afternoon.

While Lower Clarence got good metres out of their own half in the opening set, it was not enough to put Murwillumbah on the back foot and, with a quick break, the Mustangs were on the attack.

Murwillumbah spread the ball through the hands, creating a strong overlap and finished in the corner through winger Adam Walker.

Despite being down on the scoreboard, Lower aimed up with a couple of strong runs from forwards Jirra Breckenridge and captain-coach Dan Randall.

Lower Clarence duo Mikee Randall and Eathan Kapeen combine in a strong tackle during the NRRRL Round 15 clash between Lower Clarence Magpies and Murwillumbah Mustangs at Yamba League Field. Matthew Elkerton

Magpies applied the blowtorch to the visitors but, despite repeat sets in the Mustangs 20-metre zone, the black and whites could not crack the scoreline.

It took an intercept effort from Magpies winger Damian Roberts for the home side to crack the scoreline as he went in untouched to bring the scores level.

But that was a brief shining light for Lower Clarence as Murwillumbah began to use their superior muscle to get the upper hand and make metres through the middle.

Mustangs were offloading at will and it was second phase play that helped Walker cross for his second of the afternoon. In his efforts to stop the try, Lower winger Damian Roberts was left unconscious and taken from the field with a neck complaint.

With the Magpies making a mid-game reshuffle to their line-up, Murwillumbah exploited the out-of-position man with an overlap play to extend the difference through winger Ryan Everest.

A break to Murwillumbah fullback Riley Yates left him one-on-one with Magpies fullback Eathan Kapeen and, as the Magpies custodian began to drive him to the sideline, Yates managed a miracle offload which landed in the hands of Walker who obliged to make it a hat-trick.

But Lower refused to die wondering and soon the home side were back on the advantage punching holes in the Mustangs defence.

A charging Randall reduced the deficit late in the first half after he got on the back of an inside ball from five-eighth Andrew Kapeen to cross the stripe.

With momentum in the Magpies favour and ill-discipline creeping into the Mustangs game, the home side were marched up the field on the ensuing play.

Magpies big men Ryan Binge and Mikee Randall continued to make good inroads and it was a quick spread to the right that helped young Blake Roberts cross on the eve of half time.

If the Magpies had all the momentum at the end of the first half, it appeared the long break was a curse with Murwillumbah returning to the field full of running.

Mustangs extended their lead within five minutes of the break after interchange forward Zac Mitchell charged through a gap and, when Walker scored his fourth moments after, the difference on the scoreboard was out to 18 points.

Lower Clarence began their fightback with 20 minutes left on the clock after a short side raid started by back-rower Alex McMillan.

McMillan found a flying Blake Roberts with a cut-out ball before the centre shuffled it on to Kapeen who struck out wide. It was a thrilling back and forth final quarter in front of a vocal Yamba crowd.

But it was all she wrote for the Lower Clarence side with Murwillumbah interchange forward Hayden Campbell crossing off a dropped ball to put a fullstop on the clash. After a fight broke out and two players were sent to the bin, Blake Roberts put his final mark on the clash with a consolation try in the corner.

SCORELINE: MURWILLUMBAH MUSTANGS 40 (Adam Walker 4, Ryan Everest, Zac Mitchell, Hayden Campbell, Dylan Nash tries; Wayde Kelly 4 goals) def LOWER CLARENCE MAGPIES 24 (Blake Roberts 2, Damian Roberts, Dan Randall, Eathan Kapeen tries; Andrew Kapeen 2 goal)