Maiden in mourning for night

Anna Jenkins, 14, plays Olivia - who is in mourning for her brother when it all the confusion starts in Clarence Coast Theatrical Society's Twelfth Night.

Anna Jenkins, 14, plays Olivia - who is in mourning for her brother when it all the confusion starts in Clarence Coast Theatrical Society's Twelfth Night. Adam Hourigan

THERE is a lot to get your head around in Shakespeare's comedy Twelfth Night.

Love triangles, shipwrecked twins, cross-dressing and even the odd drunken uncle.

Luckily for you, the Clarence Coast Theatrical Society are going to give you a bit of a hand.

Their production of the Shakespeare classic will stay true to the original, with a bit of a twist.

"We'll give it a bit of a bit of a Princess Bride treatment,” assistant director Jennifer McPherson said.

"So the play is the traditional version, but we'll also have the side story of the young man in the baseball cap who is watching the play at his aunt's house, and they'll explain what's going on, and walk the audience through the play.”

The play, which was quite controversial in its time because of the cross-dressing and humour within, is being presented by a 25-strong cast in two shows at the Maclean Civic Hall on February 9, and a matinee at the Yamba Bowling Club on February 10.

Some of the cast of Clarence Coast Theatrical Society's Twelfth Night get ready at the Maclean Civic Hall. Adam Hourigan

"The actors have done an amazing job, we have some very talented people in the cast,” Ms McPherson said.

"We think it's important to do these kind of shows in the community, because Shakespeare is so daunting for some people. And particularly for young people, we don't want them to be daunted, we don't want it to be lost, and want them to come and try it out.”

Tickets are available by calling 0435126442.