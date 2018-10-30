Maintenance work to start on Pacific Highway

Will it affect your commute this week?

Will it affect your commute this week? Tracey Joynson

MOTORISTS travelling along the Pacific Highway near Maclean are advised that maintenance work will be carried out this Thursday and Friday.

The work involves replacing guardrails on the highway about 200 metres north of Cameron Street, near Ferry Park.

Work will be carried out between 6pm and 6am for two nights, weather permitting.

For the safety of motorists and workers, traffic will be reduced to one lane in an alternate flow arrangement.

A reduced speed limit will be in place and motorists can expect delays of up to five minutes.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

