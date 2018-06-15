Major award for Wooli Marine Rescue stalwart

BIG WIN: Jackie Taffs, winner of the Rotary Clubs and Districts of NSW and ACT Emergency Services Community Award for Marine Rescue and Grafton Midday Rotary's Herman Classens.

BIG WIN: Jackie Taffs, winner of the Rotary Clubs and Districts of NSW and ACT Emergency Services Community Award for Marine Rescue and Grafton Midday Rotary's Herman Classens. Adam Hourigan

FOUR WOMEN won a major emergency services award, including Wooli Marine Rescue Jackie Taffs, who has dedicated the last decade to the service.

The Rotary Clubs and Districts of NSW and ACT Emergency Service Awards is an award for emergency service workers, paid and volunteer, across the two states.

Mrs Taffs was one of six women to be nominated.

"We were just two little people from Wooli," she said about attending the event at the Bankstown Sports Club.

"There were over 350 people at the presentation dinner, which absolutely blew us away."

Mrs Taffs said there were 32 men nominated, and out of the 10 divisional women, four won.

"That is incredible," she said. "I was awestruck because Marine Rescue is eight years old and we are new and we are small. These women who have done absolutely fantastic things have got bigger units behind them and more support.

"I can't complain about marine rescue, everything I have asked for, I have got.

"Some of these people have done enormous work, and some of the ambos and firies... have seen things you cannot unsee.

"Us women, when we were all called out, gathered in one spot and you could feel it - we were all: 'My god it's me, my god I'm a woman and look at all those men'."

Mrs Taffs said the whole experience filled her with the enthusiasm to keep going.

"It's really hard work," she said.

"Emergency service personnel put their lives on the line they put their families on the line."

Herman Classens from Grafton Midday Rotary Club said both the midday and evening clubs congratulated Mrs Taffs on her award.

"Both our clubs work with the community and support all things internationally and locally," he said.

"We are happy to support anybody."