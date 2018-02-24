Major change for Lower Clarence highway works

THERE will be significant changes to usual road arrangements in the Lower Clarence due to work on the new Pacific Highway upgrade.

Work will involve permanently removing the northbound overtaking lane on the Pacific Highway north of Ferry Park at Maclean. The overtaking lane is being removed so work vehicles have safe access to the project site next to the Pacific Highway.

Work will also be carried out to install concrete barriers at this location to separate traffic. The speed limit will be reduced to 80 km/h and yellow line marking used to guide motorists through the work zone.

From Monday there will be changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway at Mororo as traffic barriers are installed north of Mororo Road.

The southbound lane will be closed at times during this work between 7am and 5.30am, except between 5:30pm and 7pm. Work will continue for three days and stop and go traffic arrangements will be in place.

There will be night work on the Pacific Highway at Woombah from Tuesday for four nights.

Traffic control will be in place and occasional traffic stoppages will occur between 6pm and 6am as work continues to build a new road surface on the highway.

The installation of traffic safety barriers will continue for up to six weeks between Iluka Road and Devils Pulpit to provide a safe work area for construction next to the highway.