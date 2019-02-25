Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pacific Highway work continues
Pacific Highway work continues Trevor Veale
News

Major change to Pacific Highway route

Adam Hourigan
by
25th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FROM Monday, traffic will be temporarily moved onto a new section of road between Maclean and the Yamba interchange.

There will be two nights of work on Monday and Tuesday to facilitate the traffic change which will involve line marking and the installation of traffic barriers and signage.

Road change at Maclean
Road change at Maclean Adam Hourigan

From Wednesday, concrete bridge girders will be lifted over the Pacific Highway at the new Chatsworth Road North overpass, Chatsworth Island. This work will take two nights to complete and will be carried out between 6pm and 6am.

Motorists can expect multiple short stoppages of up to ten minutes while six girders are installed at the new Chatsworth North overpass. Alternative routes are available via the Bruxner Highway and Summerland Way for motorists travelling between Grafton and Ballina.

From Thursday, there will be two nights of work on the Pacific Highway at Woombah to lay asphalt at the new southbound off-ramp at the Iluka interchange. Motorists can expect lane closures, a reduced speed limit and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

highway upgrade pacific highway rms
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    HEROIC SURF RESCUE: 'Two minutes later, and he'd be gone'

    premium_icon HEROIC SURF RESCUE: 'Two minutes later, and he'd be gone'

    Weather Man branded a hero as he braves cyclonic conditions to rescue teenager being washed out in powerful Yamba rip.

    Residents flock to watch wild waves

    premium_icon Residents flock to watch wild waves

    News The BoM have issued a warning for large seas and high winds

    Man injured in 16m cliff fall

    premium_icon Man injured in 16m cliff fall

    News Helicopter tasked to rescue man in plunge from cliff

    Wave of beach safety education to help reduce drownings

    premium_icon Wave of beach safety education to help reduce drownings

    News CLARENCE Valley's newest residents targeted in surf safety program