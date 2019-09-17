Major change to Tweed’s ‘death trap’ following tragic crash

Tweed Valley Way and Riverside Drive Tumbulgum intersection where there was a fatal motorvehicle collision earlier this month. Picture: Scott Powick.

SPEED limits at one of the Tweed's worst pieces of road has been reduced in an effort to minimise the risk of serious accidents.

Roads and maritime Services on Monday authorised a reduction of the speed limit on the Tweed Valley Way between the two exits towards Tumbulgum.

This piece of road has been the scene of a number of serious accidents this year, including the death of Gold Coast father Scott Rose who was killed earlier this month.

The speed limit will be reduced from 100kmh down to 80kmh.

A statement from the Tweed Shire Council said new signs would be installed this morning.

"Council will install new 80kmh signs and pavement markings along the two-kilometre section," the statement read.

"As well, electronic message boards will be placed ahead of the reduced speed section on both approaches to alert motorists to the change.

"Meanwhile Council is continuing to work with RMS on further initiatives to improve safety on Tweed Valley Way.

"Council also has a current application for funding to improve the northern intersection of Tweed Valley Way and Riverside Drive under the Federal Government's Safer Roads Program and will continue to pursue other funding opportunities when available."