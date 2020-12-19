MAJOR COUP: Look who’s coming to Coffs Harbour next March

Lance Franklin will be heading to Coffs Harbour with his Sydney Swans team mates to take on Collingwood at C.ex Stadium. (AAP Image/Brendon Thorne)

THE wins keep on coming for Coffs Harbour sports fans with yet another high profile match set to feature at C.ex Stadium next year.

Two of the biggest AFL teams in the Sydney Swans and Collingwood will make the trip north to hit it out as part of the 2021 AFL Community Series.

Scheduled for Wednesday, March 3 it's a welcome return to the Stadium for top-level AFL with the Swans last playing at the venue in 2017 in a pre-season match against North Melbourne.

Since that time the club have been frequent visitors to the region, hosting coaching clinics with budding AFL stars.

Sydney Swans Executive GM - Football Charlie Gardiner said the team is looking forward to returning to the Coffs Harbour community.

"We've been travelling to Coffs Harbour for a number of years now and it's a genuine highlight of our pre-season. The community is always extremely welcoming," he said.

"Our team has been fortunate to play pre-season games in Coffs Harbour and we have enjoyed terrific local support. We've trained at the upgraded stadium and now we're really excited to be playing on it, so we look forward to taking on the Magpies in front of a sea of red and white in March."

Daniel Heather, Council's Section Leader Stadium and Major Events, said AFL is a valued stakeholder of the at C.ex Coffs International Stadium and their involvement and contributions to recent upgrades was "invaluable".

"Being able to host this fixture in the venue is great for the Stadium and great for AFL.

"We are ecstatic at being able to continue our partnership with the Sydney Swans. I am sure Coffs Harbour will bring out the red and white, and get behind the Swans in March."

Council Mayor Denise Knight said visiting teams and their supporters had been "blown away" by the upgraded Stadium and she "couldn't wait" to show it off to the Sydney Swans, Collingwood and all their fans.

"As always, hosting a game like this is going to be fantastic for the city and local businesses and further cements our place as the regional sporting capital of NSW."

Further details and tickets will go on sale in early 2021.