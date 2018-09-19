Menu
NT Police
Police investigate shock baby death

by CHELSEA HEANEY
19th Sep 2018 9:47 AM

NORTHERN Territory Police are investigating the death of an infant in an inner-city suburb of Palmerston.

Territory Duty Superintendent James O'Brien said major crime detectives were investigating the death of a young child in Woodroffe overnight.

"A crime scene has been established out in the suburb," Mr O'Brien said. "It won't affect traffic or pedestrian movement."

He said the investigation was ongoing and that further details would be provided by Police, Fire and Emergency Services media later today.

 

St John Ambulance Territory duty manager Craig Garraway said paramedics were called to the Palmerston Fire Station at 8:10pm last night for a baby who was in cardiac arrest.

"We took over the care from the fire officers on the scene and then transported that patient to the Palmerston hospital where unfortunately the baby was declared deceased a short time later," he said.

"We tried our best, the fireys did everything they could.

"For me, it is a normal reaction to ring triple triple-0 and to rush to the nearest scene where first aid can be administered."

