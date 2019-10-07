MAJOR DELAYS: 10km traffic queues on Pacific Highway

There are heavy traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway at Woodburn.

DRIVERS are being urged to allow plenty of extra time if they're travelling on the Pacific Highway today, with significant delays already being experienced at Woodburn.

According to the Transport Management Centre, there are 10km traffic queues at Woodburn this afternoon.

The situation is adding at least 15 minutes of travel time for motorists.

Drivers can expect "significant delays" in the area, with heavy traffic conditions for northbound traffic.

The RMS advises that delays could lengthen between noon and 3pm, with delays of up to 30 minutes expected.

"If you can't avoid these travel times we encourage you to consider an alternate route," the RMS says on its website.

"The Bruxner Highway and Summerland Way route has less traffic volumes and should provide a smoother journey and more consistent travel time."