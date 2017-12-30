Major delays on Pacific Highway

Traffic heading into South Grafton on the Pacific Highway on December 30, 2017.

Traffic heading into South Grafton on the Pacific Highway on December 30, 2017. Caitlan Charles

TRAFFIC is set to get worse this weekend as holiday makers use the Pacific Highway to reach their New Year's destination.

The Traffic Management Centre is reporting heavy traffic up and down the Pacific Highway at Woodburn, Ulmarra, Coffs Harbour and Telegraph Point.

Coupled with wet weather in the area, traffic is moving slowly down the highway.

In Coffs Harbour, if you're heading north bound, expect to add five minutes to your trip.

Heading north through Ulmarra will set you back an extra 15 minutes.

And by the time you hit Woodburn, add an extra 30 minutes on top of that heading north and 25 minutes heading south.

To help ease traffic on the highway, local traffic heading north should use the Summerland Way and traffic heading south should consider the New England Highway.