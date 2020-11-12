Menu
A court has heard a major development in the case of the truckie accused of crashing into four police who had pulled over Porsche driver Richard Pusey.
Crime

Major development in Porsche tragedy

by Caroline Schelle
12th Nov 2020 12:46 PM

A truck driver intends to plead guilty to killing four police officers in a horror crash on a Melbourne freeway after more than two dozen charges were withdrawn.

Mohinder Singh is expected to plead to four counts of culpable driving causing death and six other charges in relation to the crash on the Eastern Freeway at Kew on April 22 this year, Melbourne Magistrates Court heard on Thursday.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney were killed after they pulled over Porsche driver Richard Pusey because he was allegedly speeding.

Singh, 48, indicated he wanted to plead to a total of ten charges after 27 were dropped in the court.

Mohinder Singh Bajwa intends to plead guilty to 10 charges, the court heard.
His lawyer Peter Morrissey SC told the court it was "very desirable" for the truckie to plead for his sake and the families of the deceased.

But because the matter will be uplifted to the Supreme Court of Victoria the pleas are due to be entered in December instead.

Richard Pusey was pulled over by the police officers because he was allegedly speeding. Picture: Ian Currie
Charges remaining against Mr Singh include deal with the proceeds of crime, possess drug of dependence and trafficking drugs of dependence including cannabis, meth and 1-4 butanediol.

Mr Pusey, a mortgage broker, has also been charged in relation to the crash.

Mr Singh will return to court on December 3.

