Promoters were promising a line up of 'Australian music's finest' including The Presets.
Major festival canned due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Janine Watson
28th Nov 2019 12:45 PM | Updated: 4:28 PM
Ticket holders have been notified that a festival scheduled for February next year at Park Beach Reserve has been cancelled.

The Castaway Festival was set to go ahead on February 15.

Promoters, Zaccaria Concerts and Touring, were promising some big names in a line up of "Australian music's finest" including The Presets, What So Not, Slumberjack, Motez, Touch Sensitive and Banoffee.

Castaway Festival launched in 2015 at Rottnest Island off the coast of Perth, with shows in various locations including Adelaide and Canberra.

No explanation was given to disappointed ticket holders for the Coffs Harbour show other than a text stating the festival was cancelled: "due to unforeseen circumstances".

Those who have purchased tickets will be refunded.

Festival organisers have been approached for comment.

