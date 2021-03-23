Major flooding expected for the Clarence

The Clarence River had exceeded minor flood levels at Grafton at 9.30am on Tuesday, 23rd March, 2020.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a major flood warning for the Clarence Valley region.

Moderate flooding is currently occurring at Grafton with authorities saying they expect further rises during Tuesday, and major flooding possible from overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Minor flooding is occurring at Ulmarra, and moderate flooding is likely from Tuesday afternoon. River rises are occurring at Maclean, and minor flooding is expected from Tuesday afternoon, with moderate flooding possible from early Wednesday morning.

Further heavy rainfall is expected on Tuesday, which could cause further river rises.

Flood inundation has already impacted low-lying properties in the Grafton suburb of Dovedale at 9.30am on Tuesday, 23rd March, 2020.

Clarence River:

Moderate flooding is occurring along the Clarence River at Grafton, with major flooding possible. Minor to moderate flooding will occur at Ulmarra and Maclean during Tuesday.

The Clarence River at Grafton (Prince St) is expected to exceed 4.50 metres 03:00 pm Tuesday afternoon. The river level may reach the major flood level (5.40 m) overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with further rises possible.

The Clarence River at Ulmarra is expected to exceed the moderate flood level (3.40 m) around 03:00 pm Tuesday. The river level may reach around 4.30 metres overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with moderate flooding. Further rises are possible.

The Clarence River at Maclean is expected to exceed the minor flood level (1.60 m) around 02:00 pm Tuesday. The river level may reach the moderate flood level (2.20 m) Wednesday morning. Further rises are possible.

Flood Safety Advice:

In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.

Avoid drowning. Stay out of rising water, seek refuge in the highest available place.

Prevent damage to your vehicle. Move it under cover, away from areas likely to flood.

Avoid being swept away. Stay out of fast-flowing creeks and storm drains.

Never drive, ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.

