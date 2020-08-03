Menu
Subscribe Digital Edition
Council News

Major Grafton sewer work fix an ongoing issue

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
3rd Aug 2020 10:56 AM
A SEWER main that collapsed in Grafton earlier this year due to heavy rain will be repaired in the coming weeks.

The sewer main in Arthur St is located 6m below ground, and works will continue for an unspecified time to fix the issue.

>>> BIG BUILD: $6.5m project to solve Grafton’s bypass blues

Clarence Valley Council director of works and civil Jamie Fleeting said crews are currently working to isolate and replace the damaged sections of the sewer network, as well as reconnect the damaged sections to the larger sewer network.

“This unfortunately is a tedious process due to the pipe depth and the establishment of (and maintaining) a safe working environment,” he said.

>>> RELATED: Council wooden bridges to get a fix

“We will endeavour to complete the works as soon as possible, however at this stage I am unable to provide a definitive date as to when the works will be completed.”

Mr Fleeting said the work was being done in conjunction with the Environment Protection Agency, who were satisfied by the work processes in place.

Despite the ongoing work, there has been no disruption to the service, and only minimal impact on the network.

Arthur St remains open to traffic, with barricades around the work area.

clarence valley council cvc sewer main
Grafton Daily Examiner

