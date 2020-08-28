Major highway closed to traffic

A FALLEN tree has closed the Gwydir Highway is closed in both directions at Gibraltar Range – between Grafton and Glen Innes.

Live Traffic reports the tree fell around 8am,



As there is no suitable diversion, vehicles already on the road are being advised to park and wait.

Motorists not already in the area are being advised to delay their journey.

The location of a tree fall that is blocking the Gwydir Highway

The closure will be in place until the tree is removed.

Traffic crews and emergency services are on scene.

